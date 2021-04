COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help locating a missing child who may be an endangered runaway.

Jayma Doughty is 11 years old and was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Olmstead Avenue and Fassett Avenue in the Linden neighborhood. She was wearing a black coat and black jeans.

Jayma is Black with red hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 3 and 118 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.