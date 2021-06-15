Columbus Police seek suspect in weekend shooting of two children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of two children this past weekend.

Police are searching for Shaliq Nyshawn Bing, 16, in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl Sunday, June 13, on Greenfield Drive.

The warrant states Bing is wanted on felonious assault charges.

Police said the two children were riding bicycles early Sunday evening when a dark-colored SUV drove up and someone inside began firing gunshots into the crowd, striking the children.

The girl was taken by her family to a local hospital, while the boy was taken by medics to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Both children are expected to make a full recovery.

Police are urging Bing to turn himself in.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.

