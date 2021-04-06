Columbus police seek help identifying accused motorboat thief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help identifying a man they say stole two boats from a shed owned by Ohio State.

Police say that around midnight on March 30, a man broke into a shed and stole two motorboats owned by the Greater Columbus Rowing Association. The shed is in the 3300 block of Thoburn Road, which is near the Griggs Reservoir Boathouse along the Scioto River.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-2119, send an email to gadkins@columbuspolice.org, or to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.