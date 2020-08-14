Columbus police searching for woman who claimed she had coronavirus as she bit victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a woman who bit and scratched a man after a traffic collision, claimed she had coronavirus during the assault.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7 a.m., August 7, a man was driving in the area of I-270 near Roberts Road when he was side-swiped by a silver Honda Fit.

The victim was able to get the Honda to pull over after taking pictures of the vehicle.

When both vehicles were pulled over, the suspect approached the victim’s truck and asked why he was following her.

The victim told the suspect she had hit his truck to which she replied she hadn’t realized it had happened.

Police say when the victim attempted to take a picture of the suspect’s temporary tags, she through it in the backseat. When he attempted to look for it, the suspect said, “I’m gonna kick your ass, and I have coronavirus,” and proceeded to attack the victim.

According to police, the suspect bit the victim’s thumb, drawing blood, and scratched the victim when he put her in a headlock.

The victim was able to call 911 and the dispatcher told him to release her and get back to his vehicle and lock the door.

When the suspect knew the victim locked himself in his vehicle she returned to her vehicle & took a full pop can and threw it at the victims vehicle then drove away, according to police.

Police ask anyone with info on this suspect’s identity to contact Det. Belmonte at 614-645-4254 or pbelmonte@columbuspolice.org.