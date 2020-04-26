Columbus Police searching for woman, 76

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman they say has problems with her memory and has been reported lost before.

Mary J. Tipton is a white female with grey hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Mary was last seen leaving her home in the area of East Cooke Road and Indianola Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday after being released from the hospital.

She may be driving a white 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Ohio license plate BL91YL.

Anyone with any information to her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

