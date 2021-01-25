Columbus Police searching for two burglary suspects in OSU campus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two suspects they said broke into a home near the Ohio State University campus and stole a car.

According to a tweet on the Columbus Division of Police account, the two suspects entered a home on East 13th Avenue through an unlocked window at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The suspects stole car keys from the home and then made off with the victim’s red 2009 four-door Toyota Corolla, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2063.

