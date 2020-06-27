Columbus Police searching for three suspects in robbery, shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened last week.

According to police, a 37-year-old man met with three suspects at the Sunoco on the 1500 block of West Broad Street at approximately 12 p.m. on June 20.

Police said the suspect got into a vehicle with the three suspects and the group drove to Rhodes Park on the 1900 block of West Broad Street.

Once inside the park, one of the suspects pistol whipped the victim in the mouth and demanded his wallet, according to police. The suspect ordered the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint and ordered him to empty his pockets.

The victim complied and then ran off. Police said the suspect then fired a single shot from a handgun, striking the victim in the head.

The three suspects are described by police as:

Suspect 1 — White male between 6-feet, 1-inch and 6-feet, 2-inches tall, between 250 and 260 pounds, in his mid 20s. He was wearing jeans, a red belt, and a sleeveless t-shirt. He has dirty blonde hair and a full beard. He was carrying a sub compact semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect 2 — Black male approximately 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds. He is approximately 23 years old. He was wearing dark sweats. He has “afro puffs” on the back of his head and dark skin.

Suspect 3 — White male approximately 6-feet tall and weighing between 250 and 260 pounds. He is in his mid-20s. He was wearing a white t-shirt and had facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.