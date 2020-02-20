Columbus Police searching for teen suspect in double shooting that left one dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a teenager is a suspect in a double shooting on the city’s west side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 5500 block of Applefair Drive, at about 8:40pm, Tuesday, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jacob Isaiah Todd, 20, and a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Todd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have charged 16-year-old German Sanchez Jr. With murder and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

According to police, Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.