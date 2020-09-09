Columbus Police searching for suspects who robbed man, 76

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a 76-year-old man in the northeast section of the city.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM on the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The man was then attacked by two suspects who punched him and took his money.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. He is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old with a goatee. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black do rag, dark shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a thin build. He is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, multicolored face mask, dark shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.