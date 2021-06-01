Columbus Police searching for suspects wanted in armed purse snatching

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery last month in Linden.

According to police, the victim, a 42-year-old woman, stopped at a gas station on the 600 block of East Hudson Avenue at approximately 5:55 a.m. on May 18.

The woman was then approached by the suspects who allegedly showed her handguns and took her purse.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Pictures of the suspects via security camera are below.