Columbus police searching for suspected toilet paper thieves

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men accused of repeatedly stealing toilet paper and groceries from a Columbus Meijer store.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened at the Meijer at 5050 North Hamilton Road on April 4.

Police say the suspects loaded a cart full of groceries and paper products. They went to the self-scan register, bagged everything and left without paying.

They left in a black SUV, according to police.

This is the second time these particular suspects were caught on camera stealing, according to police.

Anyone with info on these suspects identities is asked to contact Det. Wolf at 614-645-1433 or pwolf@columbuspolice.org.