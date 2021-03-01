Columbus Police searching for suspect who stole Red Bull, injured store clerk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released photos from a theft in mid-February where the suspect allegedly injured a clerk while stealing a Red Bull.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 18 at approximately 2:25 a.m. at the Marathon on the 1200 block of Georgesville Road.

Police said in a Tweet that an employee at the store saw the suspect steal a Red Bull. The employee then asked the suspect to pay for the drink, at which point the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife. The suspect then left the store and drove off.

The clerk was injured at some point during the incident, but police did not release the details of the clerk’s injury or how it happened.

RECOGNIZE THE SUSPECT OR VEHICLE?



2/18/21@2:25am-employee@Marathon@1226 Georgesville Rd. saw suspect steal Red Bull. Victim asked the suspect to pay for the items.



Suspect threatened victim w/a knife, drove off, employee injured.



CPD: 614-645-3951 myounger@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/8UKDLxo5Hv — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 1, 2021

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3951.