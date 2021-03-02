Columbus Police searching for suspect who robbed Broad Street Meijer store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Meijer store in east Columbus Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man entered the Meijer store at 8000 East Broad Street at approximately 9:13 a.m.

The man then went to the service desk and implied he had a weapon, demanding money from the employee.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demand and he fled the store with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was last seen driving west on East Broad Street in a silver four-door car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.