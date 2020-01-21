Columbus police searching for suspect in shooting that led to car crashing into home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued against a man police said shot a driver, which led to that driver’s vehicle striking a home, setting it on fire.

Darnell Rashawn Walton, 19, of Mouzon Drive, is wanted on murder charges. Police said Walton should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Savon Pullie was inside a car on the 6300 block of Georges Creek Road on Jan. 12, when the vehicle he was in struck the side of an apartment home, sparking a fire.

Pullie was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, Todd Hammond Jr., was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and when the vehicle struck the building. Hammond fled on foot after the crash and suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This is the eighth homicide in Columbus in 2020.