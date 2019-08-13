Columbus Police searching for suspect in Monster energy drink theft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a convenience store of hundreds of dollars worth of Monster energy drink.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a man was caught on camera at approximately 10 a.m. on July 18 at the Circle K store on Twin Creek Drive in west Columbus.

Employees said the man left the scene in a light blue or gray Ford Taurus with a white, blonde female in the driver’s seat.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Belmonte at 614-645-4254 or email pbelmonte@columbuspolice.org.