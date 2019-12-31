Columbus Police searching for suspect in Family Dollar theft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a suspect who lunged over the counter of a Family Dollar store and stole money from the cash register Monday.

Columbus Police said the suspect entered the Family Dollar store on Harrisburg Pike at approximately 1:50 p.m. and found an item to purchase.

When the clerk opened the cash register to complete the sale, the man lunged over the counter and plunged both hands into the cash drawer, stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a white man between his mid-30s and mid-40s. He is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds with a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a Cleveland Browns coat, and a “NY” baseball cap.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.