COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle on Columbus’ far east side.

Columbus Division of Police dispatchers said the person was taken to Grant Medical Center after being hit around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Berrybush Dr. and Sunbury Rd. just north of Easton.

Police are searching for the vehicle and suspect who drove away from the scene.