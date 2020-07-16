Columbus Police searching for suspect in breaking window, camera at bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect and person of interest in connection with vandalizing a bank during rioting in downtown Columbus back in May.

In a Twitter post, police said the male suspect broke a window and surveillance camera at Heartland Bank on South High Street on the night of May 29.

The suspect was accompanied by a female person of interest at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on either the suspect or the woman with him is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435.