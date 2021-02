COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a package from a porch back in mid-December.

According to police, the package, delivered to the home of a 67-year-old, contained computer ink and file folders.

On Dec. 16, the suspect stole the package from a home in the 300 block of Reinhard Avenue in German Village.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1436 or email jmartin@columbuspolice.org.