Columbus Police say senior missing from east side has been found

UPDATE: Columbus Police reported Monday afternoon that Barry Jackson has been found.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for a missing man last seen on the city’s southeast side.

Barry Jackson, 70, was last seen in the area of Livingston Avenue and Ellsworth Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Barry is a black man with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair and a beard. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Barry was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red stripes and red lettering that read “Ohio” on the front, red tennis shoes, and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

