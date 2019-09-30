Columbus Police say missing man with dementia found safe

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — UPDATE: Columbus Police said the man has been found Sunday evening.

A 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing by Columbus Police.

Gary Everetts was reported missing from the area of Yorkshire Terrace Drive and York Terrace East Sunday.

Everetts is white with white hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red and black Ohio State University jersey with “00” on the back, black athletic pants, and a blue suitcase.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

