COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Willie James Wigfall, 70, reportedly walked away from his residence in the 300 block of S Burgess Ave on Friday afternoon.

He suffers from dementia and this is the fourth time he has wandered away under similar circumstances in the past few months. Columbus Police officers searched the area to no avail using K-9 units and a helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4018.