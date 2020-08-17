Columbus Police searching for missing man, 20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued a missing person alert for a 20-year-old man missing from the city’s west side.

Michael Joseph Kelley is a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Michael was last seen wearing a black mask, black shirt, black pants, and black zip-up tennis shoes with the word “Guess” in white letters.

Michael was last seen leaving his residence on Dana Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.