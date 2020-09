COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on the east side of Columbus.

Laniyah Harrington is a Black girl with braided brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Laniyah was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white skirt, and purple jacket.

Laniyah was last seen at the Speedway on Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.