COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing man from the southeast side.

Police say Tymar Whitsett Jr., 23, was last seen Saturday at the Marion Square Apartments off Marion Road.

Whitsett is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt saying “Lucky Charm.”

Anyone with information on Whitsett’s whereabouts can call Columbus Police Missing Persons at 614-645-2358.