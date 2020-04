COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 11-year-old Kamron Smith is missing, according to the Columbus Police Department. Smith was last seen in the area of E. Main St and Kelton Ave. leaving on foot at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Kamron is 5’0” 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue, almost black sweat suit with lime green stripes on the sleeves and down the legs. He was also wearing a burgundy sweater underneath.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (614) 645-7738.