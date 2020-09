COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a 10-year-old child last seen Thursday evening.

According to police, Alexander Green was last seen around 11:30 p.m. along the 2600 block of Fern Avenue.

He is described as a biracial male standing 4’6″ and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.