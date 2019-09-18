Breaking News
Columbus police searching for missing at-risk senior

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man with a heart condition has been missing since Sept. 12 and Columbus Police is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Robert Hodge, 71, was last seen after being released from St. Ann’s Hospital last Thursday.

According to Hodge’s family, he has a heart issue but is mentally stable. He likely can’t get around without a cane or walker.

Hodge is white with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen at St. Ann’s Hospital on Shrock Road and Cleveland Avenue in Columbus.

Anyone with any information on Hodge’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

