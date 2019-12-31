Columbus Police searching for missing adult, 71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Karen Ann Scott was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Parsons Avenue and Woodrow Avenue.

Police say Ms. Scott may be disoriented and unsure as to where her residence is.

Scott has black hair and brown eyes. She’s approximately 5-foot tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark track pants with a white stripe on the leg and a dark blue winter jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information regarding Scott’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.