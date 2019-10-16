Columbus Police searching for missing adult, 63

NBC4 Debate Coverage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing adult.

Danny Lee Damron, 63, is a white man with white hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Damron was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green military field jacket, bright orange sneakers, and a blue hat. Police said he will be using a walker.

He was last seen in downtown Columbus in the area of Fulton Street and South Grant Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Damron’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

