Columbus police searching for missing 8-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a girl who was last seen in northeast Columbus.

According to police, 8-year-old Caylee Aniya Scott was home alone, in the area of Fitzroy Drive and Walford Street, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. When her parents returned home Caylee was not in the house.

She has long black and purple hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with white stripes and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.