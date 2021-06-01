Columbus police searching for missing 8-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a girl who was last seen in northeast Columbus.  

According to police, 8-year-old Caylee Aniya Scott was home alone, in the area of Fitzroy Drive and Walford Street, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. When her parents returned home Caylee was not in the house.  

She has long black and purple hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with white stripes and blue pants. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss