COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 39-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Ricardo Vallejo was last seen on the east side of Columbus on Dec. 5 driving a silver 4-door 2015 Lexus 350 with an unknown 30-day tag number.

Vallejo is described as a black male who is 5’10, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or has any information leading to his recovery should call the Columbus Police Missing Unit.