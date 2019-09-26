Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a 17-year-old endangered runaway who has been missing since March 18.

Anoud Alrawhneh was last seen on foot on the east side of Columbus in the area of Alum Creek and Main Street.

She is believed to be in danger, police said.

Anoud Alrawhneh is described by police as a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 5’5 and weighs 110 pounds. She now has shorter hair and unknown clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614- 645-4545 Report #190211482.

