COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a teen missing since Feb. 8.

Police say Iyanna Smith, 16, was last seen in the area of Woodrow Avenue in south Columbus.

Iyanna is described as being 4 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans, and black boots.

Police ask anyone with information on Iyanna’s whereabouts to call 614-645-4545.