Columbus Police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen.  

According to police, Jarion Clinton, 14, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday as he walked away from his home in the 1300 block of Walshire Drive N.  

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds, currently being bald, with brown eyes.  

He was last seen wearing a black/gray coat with an orange zipper, a black backpack with a white cross, and black, red, and blue Nike Kyrie shoes.  

Anyone with information on Jarion’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545. 

