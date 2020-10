COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two weeks after more than 200 victims of sexual assault by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss asked the NCAA and the Big Ten to investigate OSU’s handling of the case, some former athletes are sharing new information about their former coaches, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan.

For the first time, a former champion wrestler is detailing what he claims was an angry confrontation with two coaches, just minutes after the wrestler said he was molested by Strauss. And it is clear that the athletes and Jordan have very different versions of what happened all those years ago.