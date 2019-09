COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they are searching for a girl who is a known habitual runaway.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 11-year-old Miangel Payne is known to hang out in the area of West Broad Elementary School and is a habitual runaway.

Miangel is described as being 4 feet tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Miangel’s whereabouts to call 614-645-2358.