COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is looking for an 11-year-old Columbus boy, who was pronounced missing Tuesday night.

Juan Jorden White, 11, was last seen in the area of Dresden Street near Cleveland Avenue at 9 p.m. in the South Linden neighborhood. White, who is 5’0” tall and about 120 pounds, is considered an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624 and reference report number 230129975.