COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man with dementia last seen in the Linden area.

According to police, 84-year-old James L. Childs left his home near 23rd and Cleveland avenues around 6:15 p.m. Christmas Day. He is believed to be on foot.

Childs was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.