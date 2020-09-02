Columbus Police searching for man who repeatedly stabbed 62-year-old man in the neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man who repeatedly stabbed a 62-year-old man in the neck in the 1200 block of E Long St. on August 19 at 2:40 p.m.

The victim survived the stabbing and the motive is unknown.

The suspect is wearing what appears to be latex gloves, a ball cap, tank top, shorts, drawstring backpack and a COVID mask.

The suspect was loitering outside the business before attacking the victim.

Anyone with information on this case or suspect’s identity is asked to call 614-645-4503 or email jjude@columbuspolice.org.