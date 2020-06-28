Columbus Police searching for man in connection to UDF robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man they said robbed a northeast Columbus convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Police said a man walked into a United Dairy Farmers on the 4700 block of Sunbury Road Sunday at approximately 1 p.m.

Police said the man showed the clerks a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers and cigarettes.

The cashiers complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then left the store.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt, white ball cap with the word “GOLD” across the front, a black facemask, and black pants.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-481-8477.