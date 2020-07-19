Columbus Police searching for man, 66, last seen at homeless shelter

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — Columbus Police are searching for a 66-year-old man who was last seen three days ago at a homeless shelter.

Larry Hurdle was last seen at the shelter on 217 North Grant Avenue on Thursday.

Hurdle is described as biracial with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

There is no clothing description available, and Hurdle does not own a vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.