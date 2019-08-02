Columbus Police searching for KFC break-in suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two people they said broke into a KFC restaurant on East Main Street.

In a post on its Facebook page, police shared a video of what appears to be two young suspects breaking into the restaurant via the drive-thru window on June 29 at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Police said the suspects couldn’t steal money because the cash drawers were empty.

One of the suspects did steal a few bottles of Aquafina water.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Thomas at 614-645-2127 or jthomas@columbuspolice.org.