COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police are searching for a woman they said targeted senior citizens as a home healthcare nurse.

According to police, Trisha Byerly, 34, is suspected of stealing jewelry and pills from her clients and has been charged with felony theft.

“She isn’t cooperating with us to turn herself in… so here we are on CPD social media….where you all rock helping us locate suspects!,” the police posted on Facebook.