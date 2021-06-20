Columbus Police searching for high-risk missing man

Nicholas J. Fralic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing adult last reported leaving a downtown hotel Saturday.

Nicholas J. Fralick is 32 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicholas is approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

Nicholas was last seen wearing a green and black Night of the Living Dead shirt, olive green shorts, and black/white/gray tennis shoes.

Nicholas was last seen leaving the Hilton hotel in downtown Columbus. He was driving a green 2009 Lincoln MKZ with West Virginia license plate 72C574 with a Marines sticker on the back.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

