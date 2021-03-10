Columbus Police searching for high-risk missing man, 86

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they called high-risk who was reported missing Wednesday.

Donald Rannebarger, 86, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. after leaving his home on Red Coach Lane Wednesday.

Donald is a white man with grey hair and blue eyes.

Donald is approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Donald was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, red and black flannel shirt, black pants, and black Reebok tennis shoes.

Donald may be driving a black 1957 Ford Thunderbird with Ohio historical plates HD80L.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.