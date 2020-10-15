Columbus Police searching for high-risk missing adult

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for 66-year-old Ralph Hancock Jr., a high-risk missing adult who has not been seen since 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Hancock was last seen in the area of East 5th Ave. and Steltzer Rd.

Hancock recently suffered a stroke and has fallen several times during the past week, causing an abrasion over his right eye. Hancock was last seen wearing a brown jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call (614) 645-2358.

Officers searched the area and requested the use of a helicopter, which was not available.