COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for 83-year-old Linda Jane Lee who was last seen Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Lazelle Rd. and 23 in north Columbus.

Lee is 5’4″, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding lee is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.