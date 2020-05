COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a high-risk missing adult.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Alma L. Zablocki, 69, was last seen in the 400 block of Obetz Road, Saturday, driving a red 2006 Hyundai Accent Ohio License# FDB 6015.

Zablocki is described as a white female, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Zablocki’s whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.