Four missing siblings found safe

UPDATE: The four missing siblings have been found safe with relatives.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for four missing siblings who ran from a friend’s home Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the children’s mother went to pick them up from the home when they ran to an unknown location.

The children range in age from 5 to 12-years-old and are believed to be together.

The four children are:

Adriana Fields, 11, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She is wearing a white tank top.

Alayah Fields, 5, has black hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 80 pounds and was wearing a white dress with peach flowers.

Brian Fields, 9, has black hair and green eyes. He is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and Nike shoes.

Drake Fields, 12, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 4-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was wearing black and red shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.